Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 232 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 185,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,124,000 after purchasing an additional 68,849 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 227,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,948,000 after buying an additional 64,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,211,000 after buying an additional 36,170 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 73,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,118,000 after buying an additional 35,120 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 220,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,242,000 after buying an additional 33,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $570.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $524.19 and a 52 week high of $832.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $588.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $682.26.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

