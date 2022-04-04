Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 732,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 36.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 50,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

