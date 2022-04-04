Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 22,075 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETRN opened at $8.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.11.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -18.02%.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

