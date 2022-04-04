Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,966,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,289,389,000 after buying an additional 8,157,761 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,787,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $833,159,000 after buying an additional 654,751 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,641,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $608,084,000 after buying an additional 3,870,378 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,978,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $507,602,000 after buying an additional 196,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,311,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $413,093,000 after buying an additional 6,586,997 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $63.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $64.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.592 dividend. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

