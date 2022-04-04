Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.02 Million Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in IDACORP by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in IDACORP by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 15,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IDA shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

IDACORP stock opened at $117.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.83. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.26 and a 52-week high of $117.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.53.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $335.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.04 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

