Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $3,087,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.61.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $190,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total value of $1,293,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 518,590 shares of company stock valued at $53,856,213 in the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NET opened at $123.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of -148.80 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $221.64.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

