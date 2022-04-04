Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 22,208 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,208 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,262,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,779 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,839 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 823,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 26,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $19.55 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of -651.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.58.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

