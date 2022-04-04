Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) were up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.10 and last traded at $25.91. Approximately 3,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 289,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.08.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). Analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,343 over the last quarter. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,777,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,066,000 after acquiring an additional 252,402 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 6,210.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,576 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth $2,317,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

