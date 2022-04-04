Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VEC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vectrus in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.50.

NYSE:VEC opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $455.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.26. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Vectrus by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 572,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after purchasing an additional 197,215 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vectrus by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 65,339 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Vectrus by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 62,536 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vectrus by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 683,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 60,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vectrus by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,738,000 after purchasing an additional 53,841 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

