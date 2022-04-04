Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on VEC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vectrus in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.50.
NYSE:VEC opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $455.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.26. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
About Vectrus (Get Rating)
Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vectrus (VEC)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.