Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Shares Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 23.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 11.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.78. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.80.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.43 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

