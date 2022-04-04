Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $51.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.36. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $246,545.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 24.3% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 33.4% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 153,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 38,418 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,307,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,541,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 758,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,981,000 after purchasing an additional 101,482 shares during the last quarter.

About Verint Systems (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.