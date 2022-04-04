Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

NYSE VRTV opened at $137.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.02. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $158.99.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 25.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veritiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Veritiv by 889.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Veritiv in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Veritiv by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

