Versarien (LON:VRS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.00

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.40 ($0.23), with a volume of 670045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.09 ($0.24).

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Versarien in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on the stock.

The company has a market cap of £33.78 million and a PE ratio of -5.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 23.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15.

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

