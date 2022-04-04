Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,712 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $73.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,836,413. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.79. The firm has a market cap of $160.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.