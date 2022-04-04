Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $37.51. 74,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,832,803. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

