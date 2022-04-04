Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.82. 9,851,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.08.

