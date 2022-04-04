Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 1,344 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the third quarter worth about $2,642,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,386,000 after buying an additional 58,199 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEO traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $205.21. 4,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.00. Diageo plc has a one year low of $167.53 and a one year high of $223.14.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.61) to GBX 3,200 ($41.92) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.62.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

