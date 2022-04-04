Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $11,012,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 328,490 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $101.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,177. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.14. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $100.73 and a 52-week high of $108.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.