Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

PFE traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.91. 359,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,131,777. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

