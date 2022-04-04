Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after purchasing an additional 367,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Amgen by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Amgen by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,206,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,107,155,000 after purchasing an additional 306,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $244.84. The stock had a trading volume of 69,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.15. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

