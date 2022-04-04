Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,131 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Paycom Software by 59.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 153.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.67.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $9.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $360.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,556. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 106.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.36 and a 200-day moving average of $410.61. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $283.91 and a 52 week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

