Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.37 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,008 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI traded up $1.55 on Monday, hitting $183.57. 17,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,394. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.29. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $168.74 and a one year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

