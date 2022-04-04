Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,708 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $151.31. 113,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,273,236. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.15. The firm has a market cap of $419.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

