Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RLI by 535.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 181,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after buying an additional 153,229 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in RLI by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after buying an additional 150,343 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in RLI by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 381,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,760,000 after buying an additional 69,877 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in RLI by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 49,364 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC boosted its position in RLI by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 976,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,900,000 after buying an additional 49,178 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RLI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point raised shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Shares of RLI stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.45. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $96.22 and a 52 week high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $275.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.54 million. RLI had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

