Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $894,084,000 after purchasing an additional 193,118 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 943,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,879,000 after purchasing an additional 403,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 746,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,144,000 after purchasing an additional 102,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 380,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EME stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,729. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.88 and a 200 day moving average of $120.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.79 and a 12-month high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.37%.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

