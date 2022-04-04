Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,351 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,801,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.19. 10,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.69.

Keysight Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.