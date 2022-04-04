Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,757,097 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.