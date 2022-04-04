Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,584 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.86.

GMAB stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,030. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average is $38.38. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.