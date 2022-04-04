Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $202.46. 58,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,341. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.92 and a 200-day moving average of $232.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.08 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.43.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

