Vimeo (VMEO) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) is one of 110 publicly-traded companies in the "Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related" industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Vimeo to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Vimeo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vimeo and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 4 4 0 2.50 Vimeo Competitors 1065 4369 9159 296 2.58

Vimeo presently has a consensus target price of $22.43, suggesting a potential upside of 86.75%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 29.06%. Given Vimeo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vimeo is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vimeo and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $391.68 million -$52.77 million -36.39 Vimeo Competitors $7.93 billion $2.08 billion 72.95

Vimeo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vimeo. Vimeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vimeo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo -13.47% -12.64% -7.78% Vimeo Competitors -9.01% -16.84% -4.29%

Summary

Vimeo competitors beat Vimeo on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vimeo (Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves creative professionals, small businesses, marketers, agencies, schools, nonprofits, and large organizations. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

