Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.41) price objective on the stock.

VMUK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 230.89 ($3.02).

VMUK opened at GBX 174.05 ($2.28) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 186.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 185.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.38. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of GBX 151.05 ($1.98) and a one year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86).

In related news, insider Clifford Abrahams bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £51,300 ($67,199.37).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

