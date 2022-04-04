Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Head to Head Analysis

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) and Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

This table compares Virtus Investment Partners and Grosvenor Capital Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners $979.23 million 1.84 $208.13 million $26.05 9.20 Grosvenor Capital Management $531.59 million 3.41 $21.48 million $0.25 38.52

Virtus Investment Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Grosvenor Capital Management. Virtus Investment Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grosvenor Capital Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Virtus Investment Partners and Grosvenor Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners 21.25% 36.02% 7.60% Grosvenor Capital Management 4.04% -187.86% 20.71%

Dividends

Virtus Investment Partners pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Grosvenor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Virtus Investment Partners pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grosvenor Capital Management pays out 160.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Virtus Investment Partners has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Virtus Investment Partners has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grosvenor Capital Management has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Grosvenor Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.3% of Grosvenor Capital Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Virtus Investment Partners and Grosvenor Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00 Grosvenor Capital Management 0 1 3 0 2.75

Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus target price of $387.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.64%. Grosvenor Capital Management has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 38.46%. Given Virtus Investment Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Virtus Investment Partners is more favorable than Grosvenor Capital Management.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners beats Grosvenor Capital Management on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virtus Investment Partners (Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

About Grosvenor Capital Management (Get Rating)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm invests in multi-strategy, credit-focused, equity-focused, macro-focused, commodity-focused, and other specialty portfolios. It focuses in hedge fund asset classes, private equity, real estate, and/or infrastructure, credit and absolute return strategies. It also focuses in primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. It prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, advanced electronics, information technology, biosciences, and advanced materials. It focuses on Ohio and the Midwest region. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Asia and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.