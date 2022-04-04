VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VNET Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.78.
NASDAQ:VNET opened at $6.18 on Thursday. VNET Group has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $900.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08.
About VNET Group (Get Rating)
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VNET Group (VNET)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.