VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VNET Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.78.

Get VNET Group alerts:

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $6.18 on Thursday. VNET Group has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $900.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,840,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VNET Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,759,000 after acquiring an additional 86,959 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VNET Group during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in VNET Group by 321.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,960 shares in the last quarter.

About VNET Group (Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.