VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 198,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,323,708 shares.The stock last traded at $6.80 and had previously closed at $6.18.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VNET Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.57 million, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 0.14.
VNET Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
