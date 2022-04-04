VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 198,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,323,708 shares.The stock last traded at $6.80 and had previously closed at $6.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VNET Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.57 million, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 0.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 329.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in VNET Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in VNET Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in VNET Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in VNET Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

VNET Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

