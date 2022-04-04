Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNAGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €61.34 ($67.40).

VNA has been the subject of several research reports. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($73.63) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($57.14) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

VNA stock traded up €0.89 ($0.98) on Monday, hitting €43.20 ($47.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of €49.58. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €42.13 ($46.30) and a 1 year high of €60.96 ($66.99). The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

