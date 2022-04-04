W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GWW. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $510.55.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $517.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $527.06. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.80.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $39,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

