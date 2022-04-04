Wabash National Co. (WNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on April 28th

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.

Wabash National has a payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wabash National to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

NYSE WNC opened at $14.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $713.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,463.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $21.63.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $35,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Wabash National by 128.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the third quarter worth $276,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Wabash National by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wabash National by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WNC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Wabash National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

