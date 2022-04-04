Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Sets New 12-Month High at $153.19

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $153.19 and last traded at $152.43, with a volume of 277396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Get Walmart alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $420.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $1,507,971,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Walmart by 54.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,281 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Walmart by 393.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,311 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.