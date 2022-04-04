Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $32.92 on Thursday. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.66.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1,229.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 0.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

