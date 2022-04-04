WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDFC. TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $185.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.59. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $182.11 and a twelve month high of $321.41.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.9% during the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 6.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

