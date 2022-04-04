WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $174.00

Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $174.00 and last traded at $178.87, with a volume of 258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.01.

WDFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48 and a beta of -0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.59.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 66.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,019,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,793,000 after buying an additional 69,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

