Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Webster Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.14.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.54. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $240,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $430,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2,043.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

