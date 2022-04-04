Wedbush Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will earn ($6.19) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($7.70). Wedbush also issued estimates for IGM Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IGMS. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $22.87 on Monday. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $99.44. The stock has a market cap of $742.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.75.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,011,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,030,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,855,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 118,240 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 498.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 27,859 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.