WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) PT Lowered to C$10.00

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of WLYYF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.01. 22,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,546. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

