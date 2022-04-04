Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $108.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.53.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $119.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $94.75 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.88. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.09.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

