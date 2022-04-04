Wells Fargo & Company Increases Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $40.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HAL. Stephens raised their price objective on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.79.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 2.42. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $540,941.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 265.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

