Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FLT. Mizuho lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.38.

Shares of FLT traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $253.84. The stock had a trading volume of 400,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,177. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil.

