Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Square (NYSE:SQ)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SQ. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Square from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.29.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $11.57 on Monday, reaching $145.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,553,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,183,426. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.56. Square has a 1 year low of $82.72 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.35 and a beta of 2.31.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. Square’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Square will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Square by 47.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 43.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Square by 43.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 5.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

