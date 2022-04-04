Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

WFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $60.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $185.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 48,491 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after buying an additional 81,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,311,000 after buying an additional 63,959 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

