Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.

WELL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.35.

WELL traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.69. 46,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,141. Welltower has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $98.47. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.87, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.17.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 7.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,099,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Welltower by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,131,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,233,000 after buying an additional 97,376 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

